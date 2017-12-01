App
Nov 30, 2017 09:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Intense Technologies' board meeting on December 12, 2017

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company.

 
 
This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 12th December, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company to consider the following:

1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ending 30th September, 2017.

2. In this connection, the 'Trading Window' for purchasing / selling / dealing in any manner in the shares of the Company will be closed from 5th December, 2017 for all the Directors/ Officers/ Designated Employees of the Company under Company's Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading. The Trading window will open 48 hours after the announcement of the Results by the Company to the Stock Exchanges on 12th December, 2017.
Source : BSE
