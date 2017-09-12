App
Sep 11, 2017 10:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Intense Tech - Outcome of Board Meeting

We kindly want to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on September 11, 2017.

Intense Tech - Outcome of Board Meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on 11th September, 2017, inter alia, has:

1. Considered and approved the Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 together with the Limited Review Report thereon, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

2. In order to scale up the operations, the Board resolved to initiate the discussion with strategic investors.
Source : BSE
