Intense Technologies' board meeting on May 30 2017

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company to consider the following: i.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ending 31st March, 2017. ii.Revision in the Code of Conduct for regulating, monitoring and reporting of Insider Trading. iii.Change in the members' designation and update on Committees of the Board.Source : BSE