Apr 17, 2017 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Intellect Design gets order from Central Bank Of Armenia for digital transformation
Intellect Design Arena announced that Central Bank Of Armenia has selected Intellect Quantum Central Banking System for its digital transformation.
Central Bank of Armenia choses Intellect's Quantum Central Banking Platform for its Digital transformation