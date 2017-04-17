App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 17, 2017 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Intellect Design gets order from Central Bank Of Armenia for digital transformation

Intellect Design Arena announced that Central Bank Of Armenia has selected Intellect Quantum Central Banking System for its digital transformation.

Intellect Design gets order from Central Bank Of Armenia for digital transformation
Herewith enclosed a copy of proposed Media Release dated April 17,2017 titled as "Central Bank of Armenia choses Intellect's Quantum Central Banking Platform for its Digital transformation". Kindly take the above information on record.Source : BSE

