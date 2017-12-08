Integrated Proteins' board meeting on Deceber 14, 2017

With reference to the above subject, we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 to transact following businesses:1. Consider and approve Revised Unaudited Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.2. Consider and approve Unaudited Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2017.We further assure you that we will inform you the outcome of the Board Meeting immediately upon conclusion of the Board Meeting.Please take the same on your records.Source : BSE