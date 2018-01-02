Integrated Capital Services' board meeting on January 12, 2018

This is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 12, 2018 at 04:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at 606, New Delhi House, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi 110001, to transact the following business, amongst others:1.To consider and approve un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.As per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading for Designated Employees, framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed from January 02, 2018 to January 15, 2018 (both days inclusive) for all the designated persons (including Directors) of the Company and their dependents.Source : BSE