Integrated Cap board meeting on May 26, 2017

Dear Sir, This is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 04:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at 606, New Delhi House, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi 110001, to transact, amongst others, the business of appointing Manager of the Company, a Key Managerial Personnel. You are requested to take the above information on your records.Source : BSE