Integra Garments and Textiles board meeting on December 2, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulations 29 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 2nd December, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Limited Review Report thereon as submitted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.Further, as per the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and in accordance with the 'Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' adopted by the Company, the 'Trading Window' for trading in the securities of the Company by any 'Insider' covered under the said Code shall be closed from 24th November, 2017 to 4th December, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE