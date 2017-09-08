Integra Garment: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 8th September, 2017, has inter-alia approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (Ind-AS compliant) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 along with the Limited Review Report thereon, as submitted by the Statutory Auditors. A copy of the Financial Results and Limited Review Report thereon, is enclosed herewith.Source : BSE