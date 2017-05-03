Integra Garment's board meeting on May 22, 2017

Pursuant to Regulations 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 22nd May, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the extension of the date of redemption of 1,50,000, 9% Redeemable Cumulative Non- Convertible Preference Shares of Re. 1/- each for further period of five years (i.e. from 15th August, 2017 to 14th August, 2022).Source : BSE