Integra Garment's AGM on September 22, 2017

10th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 22nd September, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at 'Plot No. G 2- M.I.D.C. Industrial Estate, Post: Salai Dhaba, Butibori, Nagpur- 441108".The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Saturday, 16th September, 2017 to Friday, 22nd September, 2017 (both days inclusive), cut-off date for reckoning the voting rights of shareholders being 15th September, 2017.Source : BSE