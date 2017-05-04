App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 03, 2017 10:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Integra Engg's board meeting on May 11, 2017

We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 11th of May, 2017.

Integra Engg's board meeting on May 11, 2017
Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 11th of May, 2017 at 02:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at Post Box No. 55, Chandrapura Village, Taluka Halol, Panchmahal – 389350 to inter alia consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st of March, 2017 and other business matters as well. Pursuant to this, trading window of the Company will remain closed from 3rd of May, 2017 and will end, 48 hours after the results are made public on 11th of May, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

