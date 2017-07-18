Integ Proteins: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir,With reference to above subject, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today, i.e. Monday, 17th July, 2017, and the following main business was transacted at the meeting:1) The Board has re-appointed Mr. Arvindbhai K. Shah [DIN: 00094647] as Managing Director (Designated as Chairman and Managing Director) of the company pursuant to provisions of Section 196, 197 and 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder for a period of Five Years with effect from 17th July, 2017 on terms and conditions as may be mutually decided between Board of Directors and Mr. Shah. Further, the re-appointment of Mr. Shah shall be subject to approval of members of the company in ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.You are requested to take the same on your records.Source : BSE