Integ Proteins: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir,With reference to above subject, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today, i.e. Tuesday, 6th June, 2017, and the following main businesses were transacted at the meeting:1)The Board has appointed M/s. Hitesh Chauhan & Co., Chartered Accountants, Jamnagar [FRN: 128953W] as Internal Auditor of the company pursuant to provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder.2)Board authorized Mr. Arvindbhai K. Shah, Chairman and Managing Director [DIN: 00094647] and / or Mr. Piyush C. Vora, Director [DIN: 00296074] of the company for making application for closure of Axis Bank Current Account No. 175010200011495.You are requested to take the same on your records.Source : BSE