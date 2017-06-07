App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 06, 2017 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Integ Proteins: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today, i.e. Tuesday, 6th June, 2017.

Integ Proteins: Outcome of board meeting
Dear Sir,

With reference to above subject, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today, i.e. Tuesday, 6th June, 2017, and the following main businesses were transacted at the meeting:

1)The Board has appointed M/s. Hitesh Chauhan & Co., Chartered Accountants, Jamnagar [FRN: 128953W] as Internal Auditor of the company pursuant to provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder.

2)Board authorized Mr. Arvindbhai K. Shah, Chairman and Managing Director [DIN: 00094647] and / or Mr. Piyush C. Vora, Director [DIN: 00296074] of the company for making application for closure of Axis Bank Current Account No. 175010200011495.

You are requested to take the same on your records.

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.