Feedback
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 04, 2017 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Integ Proteins board meeting on May 25, 2017

We would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 25th May, 2017.

Dear Sir, With reference to above subject, we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 25th May, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited results for the quarter ended on 31st March, 2017. We further assure you that we will inform you the outcome of the Board Meeting immediately upon conclusion of the Board Meeting. Please take the same on your records.Source : BSE

