Integrated Financial Services to consider dividend

Integrated Financial Services Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to:1. Consider, approve and adopt Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.2. Recommended payment of Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.Further, the trading window will remain closed for Promoters and Promoter's Group with effect from May 22, 2017 to May 31, 2017.Source : BSE