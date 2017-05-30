May 30, 2017 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Integ Financial Services recommends dividend
Integrated Financial Servicesat its meeting held on May 29, 2017, has recommended its final dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share of Rs 10 each subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting.
