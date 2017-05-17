Integrated Financial Services' board meeting on May 29, 2017

Dear Sirs, This is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on 29th May, 2017 at 4:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to: 1.consider, approve and adopt Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.recommended payment of Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2017. The trading window will remain closed for Promoters and Promoter's Group with effect from 22nd May, 2017 to 31st May, 2017. Please take the same as compliance with the subject referred to.Source : BSE