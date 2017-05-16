App
May 16, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Insilco: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that Board of Directors in their meeting held on today, the 16th May, 2017, has considered and approved Audited Annual Accounts and Auditor's Report of the Company for Financial year ended 31st March 2017.

This is to inform you that Board of Directors in their meeting held on today, the 16th May, 2017, took the following decisions: 1.The Board considered and approved Audited Annual Accounts and Auditor's Report of the Company for Financial year ended 31st March 2017. 2.The Board considered and approved Audited Quarterly Financial Results and Year to date Financial Results as on 31st March 2017 as per format prescribed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 along with its Auditor's Report. 3.The Board has appointed M/s. T.R. Chadha & Co. LLP as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2017-18. 4.The Board has appointed M/s. Nityanand Singh & Co. as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2017-18. 5.M/s. S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP (firm registration no. with ICAI 301003E/E300005) has expressed its unwillingness to continue as Statutory Auditor upon the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company The Board Meeting commenced at 9:45 AM and concluded at 3:10 PMSource : BSE

