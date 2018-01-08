Insilco's board meeting on February 1, 2018

Pursuant to provisions of Clause - 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 1st February 2018 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/nine months ended 31st December 2017.The above is for your information and records.Source : BSE