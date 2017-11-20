App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 20, 2017 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Insecticides India - Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of the Board Meeting - Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2017

 
 
Outcome of the Board Meeting - Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2017

At 14:14 hrs Insecticides India was quoting at Rs 884.50, down Rs 13.90, or 1.55 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 965.60 and 52-week low Rs 448.30 on 14 September, 2017 and 22 November, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.4 percent below its 52-week high and 97.3 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,828.07 crore. Source : BSE
