Inox Wind's AGM on September 26, 2017

We would like to inform you that Annual Report of the Company for the FY2016-17 including Notice of 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on 26.09.2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Hotel Pandit Moolraj Residency, SH-25, Una-Nangal Road, Rakkar Colony, District Una - 174303, Himachal Pradesh, containing the businesses to be transacted thereat has been placed on the website of the Company at www.inoxwind.com as required under Regulation 46 of Listing Regulations.In terms of Regulation 30 of Listing Regulation, a copy of the Notice dated 09.08.2017 convening the 8th AGM of the Company on 26.09.2017 is enclosed herewith.We would also like to give Notice under Regulation 42 of Listing Regulations that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from 21.09.2017 to 26.09.2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of reconciliation of Shareholders Account in the Register of Members of the Company prior to the AGM.Source : BSE