App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Inox Wind's AGM on September 26, 2017

We would like to inform you that Annual Report of the Company for the FY2016-17 including Notice of 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on 26.09.2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Hotel Pandit Moolraj Residency, SH-25, Una-Nangal Road, Rakkar Colony, District Una - 174303, Himachal Pradesh, containing the businesses to be transacted thereat has been placed on the

Inox Wind's AGM on September 26, 2017
We would like to inform you that Annual Report of the Company for the FY2016-17 including Notice of 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on 26.09.2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Hotel Pandit Moolraj Residency, SH-25, Una-Nangal Road, Rakkar Colony, District Una - 174303, Himachal Pradesh, containing the businesses to be transacted thereat has been placed on the website of the Company at www.inoxwind.com as required under Regulation 46 of Listing Regulations.

In terms of Regulation 30 of Listing Regulation, a copy of the Notice dated 09.08.2017 convening the 8th AGM of the Company on 26.09.2017 is enclosed herewith.

We would also like to give Notice under Regulation 42 of Listing Regulations that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from 21.09.2017 to 26.09.2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of reconciliation of Shareholders Account in the Register of Members of the Company prior to the AGM.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.