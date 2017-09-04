INOX Leisure's AGM on September 28, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 28th September, 2017 at 12.00 noon at Maple Hall, Hotel Express Residency, 18/19, Alkapuri Society, Vadodara – 390 007. A copy of the notice of the AGM is attached herewith.Source : BSE