Innoventive Ven's board meeting held on May 30, 2017

We wish to intimate your esteemed exchange that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company Schedule to be held on May 30, 2017 could not be convened and following matters stands adjourned:1.Consider and take on record Standalone Audited Financial Results (Statement) for quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017;2.Consider and take on Record Audit Report for the year ended on March 31, 20173.Considered the Quarterly Compliance made by Company as per SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015The Board of Director meeting to consider above matters will be intimated to Stock Exchange shortly.This is for your information and record.Thanking you,Source : BSE