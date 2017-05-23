App
May 23, 2017 10:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Innoventive Ven's board meeting on May 30, 2017

We are pleased to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 30th May, 2017 at 05.00 PM.

We are pleased to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 30th May, 2017 at 05.00 PM, at registered office of the company at Office no- 604, 6th floor, Nucleus mall, Church road, Camp Pune- 411001 Maharashtra, India to consider, discuss and approve the following-: 1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 along with Auditors Report thereon. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman. In this regard, we hereby inform you that the Company closed the trading window in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, for all Directors, Officers and Designated employees of the Company from 23 May 2017 and would remain closed until 48 hours after the announcement of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017(both days inclusive).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

