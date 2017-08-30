Innovative Tech Pack's board meeting on September 4, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Director of the Company will be held on Monday, 04th day of September, 2017 at 12:00 noon at corporate office of the Company, inter alia to consider the following:1. To consider, subject to the approval of the Shareholder of the Company in ensuing Annual General Meeting and any other necessary approval required therefore, Issue of Equity or Equity linked securities through various means for raising of funds;2. To consider the and approve of Notice of Annual General Meeting, Board's Report for the financial year 2016-17 and to fix the Book closure & Record date and cut-off date for the purpose of reckoning the name of members who are entitled to vote at Annual General Meeting; and3. Any other agenda items.You are requested to kindly take on record of the same.Source : BSE