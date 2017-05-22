Innovative Tech Pack's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that Meeting of Board of Director of the Company will be held at 803-805, 8th Floor, Tower-2, Assotech Business Cresterra, Plot No. 22, Sector 135, Noida-201301 on Tuesday, the 30th day of May, 2017 at 04:00 P.M. inter-alia, to consider and approve the following: 1.To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017 along with half yearly statement of Assets & Liabilities; 2.To consider and take on record the Statutory Auditor's Report on Audited Financial Results of the Company for year ended on 31st March, 2017; 3.To consider and approve any other agenda item as place on Board.Source : BSE