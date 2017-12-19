App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 18, 2017 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Innovation Software Exports' board meeting on December 26, 2017

We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Directors of the Company will be held on 26-12-2017.

 
 
We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Directors of the Company will be held on 26-12-2017 at the registered office of the Company at 10 AM for the following Agenda.

1. To discuss about change of registered office (within Chennai city)
2. Any other Agenda with the permission of the chair.
Source : BSE
After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

