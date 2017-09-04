Innovation Soft: Outcome of board meeting

Please be informed that the following were decided at the Board Meeting of the company held on 2nd September 20171. The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be convened on 30th September 20172. The Notice calling the AGM with all proposed draft resolutions was approved.Book closureWe further hereby declare that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Register books will remain closed from 25th September 2017 to 30th September 2017 (both days are inclusive) for the purpose of 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 30th September 2017.Source : BSE