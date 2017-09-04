App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Innovation Soft: Outcome of board meeting

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be convened on 30th September 2017.

Innovation Soft: Outcome of board meeting
Please be informed that the following were decided at the Board Meeting of the company held on 2nd September 2017

1. The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be convened on 30th September 2017
2. The Notice calling the AGM with all proposed draft resolutions was approved.

Book closure

We further hereby declare that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Register books will remain closed from 25th September 2017 to 30th September 2017 (both days are inclusive) for the purpose of 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 30th September 2017.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.