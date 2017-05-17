App
May 17, 2017 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Innovation Software Exports' board meeting on May 26, 2017

Innovation Software Exports' board meeting on May 26, 2017
Please be informed that the Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, the 26th of May 2017 at the Register Office in Chennai at 9:30AM to discuss the following. 1.To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended on March 31, 2017. 2.Any other Agenda with the permission of the chair.Source : BSE

