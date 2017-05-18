May 18, 2017 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Innovassynth Investments' audit committee meeting on May 29, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 18 read of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , notice is hereby given that the Meeting of Audit Committee of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the quarter & year ended March 31,2017.Source : BSE