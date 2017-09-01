App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 01, 2017 09:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Innocorp: Outcome of board meeting

We kindly want to inform you that the Notice of the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company is schedule be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017.

Innocorp: Outcome of board meeting
1.Approved the Directors Report for the year ended 31st march 2017.

2.Approved the Notice of the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company.

3.23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company is schedule be held on Thursday 28th
September, 2017.

4.Fixed the Book closure period from Friday 22nd September, 2017 to Thursday 28th
September, 2017 (both days inclusive) in connection with the ensuring AGM to be held
on 28th September 2017
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.