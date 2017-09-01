Sep 01, 2017 09:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Innocorp: Outcome of board meeting
1.Approved the Directors Report for the year ended 31st march 2017.
2.Approved the Notice of the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company.
3.23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company is schedule be held on Thursday 28th
September, 2017.
4.Fixed the Book closure period from Friday 22nd September, 2017 to Thursday 28th
September, 2017 (both days inclusive) in connection with the ensuring AGM to be held
on 28th September 2017
