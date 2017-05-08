May 08, 2017 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ingersoll Rand to consider final dividend
Ingersoll Rand (India) Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2017, to take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 and also to recommend final dividend for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017.
