Ingersoll-Rand recommends final dividend

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 3/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2016-17. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting shall be paid within the time stipulated by the Companies Act, 2013.Source : BSE