Infronics Systems' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Intimation of closure of trading window for the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 14.12.2017
Intimation of closure of trading window for the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 14.12.2017
Infronics Systems is in the Computers - Software sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 5.85 crore.
The company management includes M Madhusudan Raju - Managing Director, N Satyavathi - Independent Director, K Srinivasa Rao - Independent Director, M V S Ramesh Varma - Independent Director.
It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 537985.
Its Registered office is at # Plot No: 16, Srila Realty Layout, Near LandmarkTowers,,Madinaguda, Miyapur, Hyderabad,Telangana - 500049.Their Registrars are Aarthi Consultants Pvt LtdSource : BSE