Infronics Systems' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Intimation of closure of trading window for the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 14.12.2017

Infronics Systems is in the Computers - Software sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 5.85 crore.

The company management includes M Madhusudan Raju - Managing Director, N Satyavathi - Independent Director, K Srinivasa Rao - Independent Director, M V S Ramesh Varma - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 537985.

Its Registered office is at # Plot No: 16, Srila Realty Layout, Near LandmarkTowers,,Madinaguda, Miyapur, Hyderabad,Telangana - 500049.

Their Registrars are Aarthi Consultants Pvt Ltd