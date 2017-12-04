App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 04, 2017 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infronics Systems' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Intimation of closure of trading window for the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 14.12.2017

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Intimation of closure of trading window for the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 14.12.2017

Infronics Systems is in the Computers - Software sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 5.85 crore.

The company management includes M Madhusudan Raju - Managing Director, N Satyavathi - Independent Director, K Srinivasa Rao - Independent Director, M V S Ramesh Varma - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 537985.

Its Registered office is at # Plot No: 16, Srila Realty Layout, Near LandmarkTowers,,Madinaguda, Miyapur, Hyderabad,Telangana - 500049.

Their Registrars are Aarthi Consultants Pvt LtdSource : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.