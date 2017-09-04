App
Infronics Systems: Outcome of board meeting
1. Un-audited Financial Results of the company as per Ind AS for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 has
noted the Limited review report of auditors thereon.
2. The Notice, Director's Report, Management Discussion and Analysis and Corporate Governance
Report for the year ended March 31, 2017.
3. To convene the 17th Annual General Meeting of the members of Company on Friday, the 29nd day
of September, 2017 at 10.30 A.M at the Registered office of the company situated at Plot No. 16,
Srila Realty Layout, Near Landmark Towers, Madinaguda, Miyapur, Serilingampally Mandal,
Hyderabad, Telangana – 500049.
4. Book closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting will be from 23.09.2017 to 29.09.2017
(both days inclusive).
5. Appointment of Mr. S. Sarveswar Reddy, Practicing company secretary, as a scrutinizer for
conducting e-voting in the ensuring Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE

