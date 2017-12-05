Infra Industries' board meeting on December 14, 2017

The Board of Director held board meeting on 14.12.2017 for approval of un-audited financial statement for the quarter and half year ended, 2017

Infra Industries is in the Plastics sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 3.86 crore.

The company management includes Mukesh Bhupendra Ambani - Chairman & Managing Director, Jagdishchandra Hansraj Ghumara - Independent Director, Sandeep Ravindra Shah - Independent Director, Kavita Sandeep Pawar - Woman Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 530777.

Its Registered office is at Dhiraj Chambers, 7th Floor,,9 Hazarimal Somani Marg, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400001.

Their Registrars are Purva Sharegistry (india) Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE