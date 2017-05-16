Infra Industries' board meeting on May 29, 2017

We are pleased to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29, 52(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Infra Industries Limited will be held on Monday,29th day of May, 2017 at 01.00 P.M at Registered Office of the Company, situated at 7th Floor, Dhiraj Chambers, 9 Hazarimal Somani Marg, Mumbai- 400 001 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report and Statement of Assets & Liabilities as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March,2017along with other routine business. The Exchange is further requested to take note that the Trading Window of the Company shall be closed from 17th May, 2017 to 31st May, 2017 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Board Meeting.Source : BSE