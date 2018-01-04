Infosys Partners with ValGenesis to further enable digitisation in Life Sciences

Infosys announced a new partnership with paperless validation company ValGenesis, that will bring even stronger compliance and quality management for its customers in the healthcare and life sciences sectors.
Infosys announced a new partnership with paperless validation company ValGenesis, that will bring even stronger compliance and quality management for its customers in the healthcare and life sciences sectors.Under the partnership, Infosys will integrate ValGenesis’ Validation Lifecycle Management System (VLMS) within its suite of services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, which will be delivered in a rapidly deployable, highly secure cloud environmentSource : BSE