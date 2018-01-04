App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 04, 2018 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys Partners with ValGenesis to further enable digitisation in Life Sciences

Infosys announced a new partnership with paperless validation company ValGenesis, that will bring even stronger compliance and quality management for its customers in the healthcare and life sciences sectors.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infosys announced a new partnership with paperless validation company ValGenesis, that will bring even stronger compliance and quality management for its customers in the healthcare and life sciences sectors.

Under the partnership, Infosys will integrate ValGenesis’ Validation Lifecycle Management System (VLMS) within its suite of services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, which will be delivered in a rapidly deployable, highly secure cloud environmentSource : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.