Infosys - Board to consider Q2 results & Interim Dividend on October 24, 2017

Infosys Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on October 23, 2017 and October 24, 2017, inter alia, to consider :1. The audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS) for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2017;2. The audited standalone financial results of the Company as per IndAS for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2017;3. The audited consolidated condensed financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries as per IFRS in INR for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2017.4. To consider and recommend payment of interim dividend.The financial results would be finally approved by the Board of Directors on October 24, 2017.- Trading window closureThe Company will close the trading window for the earnings release of the quarter ending September 30, 2017 in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. Accordingly, the trading window will be closed from September 16, 2017 and will re-open on October 27, 2017.- Investors callThe Company will hold investor/analyst calls on October 24, 2017 to discuss the financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2017 and business outlook. Details of the calls will be published on the Company’s website in due course.Source : BSE