App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 05, 2017 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys - Board to consider Q2 results & Interim Dividend on October 24, 2017

Infosys Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on October 23, 2017 and October 24, 2017, inter alia, to consider :

1. The audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS) for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2017;

2. The audited standalone financial re

Infosys - Board to consider Q2 results & Interim Dividend on October 24, 2017
Infosys Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on October 23, 2017 and October 24, 2017, inter alia, to consider :

1. The audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS) for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2017;

2. The audited standalone financial results of the Company as per IndAS for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2017;

3. The audited consolidated condensed financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries as per IFRS in INR for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2017.

4. To consider and recommend payment of interim dividend.

The financial results would be finally approved by the Board of Directors on October 24, 2017.

- Trading window closure

The Company will close the trading window for the earnings release of the quarter ending September 30, 2017 in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. Accordingly, the trading window will be closed from September 16, 2017 and will re-open on October 27, 2017.

- Investors call

The Company will hold investor/analyst calls on October 24, 2017 to discuss the financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2017 and business outlook. Details of the calls will be published on the Company’s website in due course.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.