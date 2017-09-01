Infomedia Press' AGM held on September 25, 2017

We wish to inform you that the 62nd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 12.30 p.m.(IST) or soon after conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of Network18 Media & Investments Limited convened on the same day, whichever is later, at Y.B. Chavan Centre – Auditorium, Yashwantrao Chavan Paratishthan, Gen. Jagannathrao Bhonsle Marg, Opposite Mantralaya, Next to Sachivalaya Gymkhana, Nariman Point, Mumbai – 400 021 ('Meeting').In this regard, we are enclosing herewith the Notice dated July 14, 2017, convening the said Meeting of the members of the Company, containing the business to be transacted at the Meeting and instructions for e-voting.Further, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Friday, September 22, 2017 to Monday, September 25, 2017 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of said Meeting.You are requested to take the above information on record.Source : BSE