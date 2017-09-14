Infinite Computer Solutions India approves bonus issue

Infinite Computer Solutions (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on September 14, 2017, inter alia, approved the issue of bonus equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, credited as fully paid up, to the holders of the existing equity shares of the Company, to the exception of the Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company, whose names appear in the Register of Members / list of Beneficial Owners, on such date ("Record Date") as may be decided by the Board in this behalf, in the ratio of 1 (one) equity shares for every 26 (Twenty Six) equity shares held, to attain the minimum public shareholding as required under Regulation 19A of Securities Contract (Regulations) Rules, 1957 read with Securities and Exchange Board of India Circular No. dated November 30, 2015 as amended from time to time and in accordance with the Rules made thereunder.The aforesaid issue of bonus shares would be subject to approval of the shareholders by way of a Special Resolution through Postal Ballot and all other applicable statutory approvals.Source : BSE