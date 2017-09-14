App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 14, 2017 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infinite Computer Solutions India approves bonus issue

Infinite Computer Solutions (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on September 14, 2017, approved the issue of bonus equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, credited as fully paid up, to the holders of the existing equity shares of the Company.

Infinite Computer Solutions India approves bonus issue
Infinite Computer Solutions (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on September 14, 2017, inter alia, approved the issue of bonus equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, credited as fully paid up, to the holders of the existing equity shares of the Company, to the exception of the Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company, whose names appear in the Register of Members / list of Beneficial Owners, on such date ("Record Date") as may be decided by the Board in this behalf, in the ratio of 1 (one) equity shares for every 26 (Twenty Six) equity shares held, to attain the minimum public shareholding as required under Regulation 19A of Securities Contract (Regulations) Rules, 1957 read with Securities and Exchange Board of India Circular No. dated November 30, 2015 as amended from time to time and in accordance with the Rules made thereunder.

The aforesaid issue of bonus shares would be subject to approval of the shareholders by way of a Special Resolution through Postal Ballot and all other applicable statutory approvals.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.