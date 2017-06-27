Infibeam Incorporation to consider stock split of equity share

Infibeam Incorporation Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on July 13, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following:1. Sub division / Split of Equity Shares of the Company;2. Infibeam Stock Appreciation Rights Scheme 2017 through Trust route for the employees of the Company and its subsidiaries; and authorization to the said trust to acquire shares of the Company from the secondary market, subject to requisite approvals and provisions of the applicable laws, rules and regulations;Further pursuant to the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading and applicable SEBI Regulations, the Company has informed all the Designated Employees and Directors that the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from June 27, 2017 to July 15, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE