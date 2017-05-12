INEOS Styrolution India to consider dividend

INEOS Styrolution India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 26, 2017, inter alia :1. To approve the audited financial results for the quarter and the financial year ended on March 31, 2017 and;2. To recommend dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE