May 12, 2017 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
INEOS Styrolution India to consider dividend
INEOS Styrolution India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 26, 2017, to approve the audited financial results for the quarter and the financial year ended on March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any.
