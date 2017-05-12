May 12, 2017 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
INEOS Styrolution India's board meeting on May 26, 2017
Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 26 May 2017, inter alia: -To approve the audited financial results for the quarter and the financial year ended on 31 March 2017 and; -To recommend dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE