INEOS Styrolution India's AGM on August 10, 2017

1.The 44th annual general meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 10 August 2017 at 11.30 a.m. at ‘Chandarva Hall', WelcomHotel, R. C. Dutt Road, Alkapuri, Vadodara - 390007, Gujarat.2.Pursuant to provisions of section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 and as required under regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the register of members and share transfer books will remain closed on 4 August 2017 for the purpose of payment of dividend & 44th annual general meeting of the CompanySource : BSE