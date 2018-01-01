IndusInd Bank concludes USD 500mn Syndicated Term Loan Facility from overseas investors

IndusInd Bank has concluded a USD 500 million Syndicated term loan facility from a group of overseas lenders. The tenor of the facility is 3 years and will be used for general banking purpose.
IndusInd Bank has concluded a USD 500 Million Syndicated Term Loan Facility from a group of overseas lenders. The tenor of the facility is 3 years and will be used for general banking purposes.This fund-raising, along with the funds raised during this financial year from multilateral institutions, viz., ADB and OPIC, will help the Bank in expanding its lending to clients.Source : BSE