IndusInd Bank inaugurates new branch in Faridkot
IndusInd Bank has recently inaugurated its first branch in Fardikot. The new branch is located at Ground floor, MC No. B-X-6, Balbir Avenue, Valmiki Chowk Circular Road, Faridkot, Punjab.
With the inauguration of this branch, the bank now has 101 branches in the state of Punjab.
