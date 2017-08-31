IndusInd Bank inaugurates new branch in Faridkot

Dear Sir,IndusInd Bank inaugurates a new branch in Faridkot - expands presence across PunjabIndusInd Bank has recently inaugurated its first branch in Fardikot. The new branch is located at Ground floor, MC No. B-X-6, Balbir Avenue, Valmiki Chowk Circular Road, Faridkot, Punjab.With the inauguration of this branch, the bank now has 101 branches in the state of Punjab.In this connection, our Bank will issue a Press Release today. A copy of the same is enclosed for your kind perusal and record.Source : BSE