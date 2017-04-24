IndusInd Bank inaugurates new branch in Bhinder, Rajasthan

IndusInd Bank inaugurates a new branch in Bhinder - expands presence across Rajasthan IndusInd Bank recently inaugurated its first branch in Bhinder, known for its silver and cloth market. The branch is located at ground floor, Plot No. 04, outside Rampole Darwaja, Station Road, Bhinder, Udaipur, Rajasthan - 313603. With the inauguration of this branch, the Bank now has 94 branches in the state of Rajasthan. In this connection, our Bank will issue a Press Release today. A copy of the same is enclosed for your kind perusal and record.Source : BSE