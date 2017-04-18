IndusInd Bank's launches IndusForex.com

IndusInd Bank has launched IndusForex.com, a one-stop portal for all foreign exchange needs of Indian consumers. With the help of this portal, one can buy multi-currency foreign exchange cards and reload it anytime, anywhere in 8 different currencies. The portal also gives the freedom to sell the foreign exchange currency after the international trip has been completed. Consumers can also use the portal to send money abroad for purposes such as education and medical requirements. In this connection, our Bank will issue a Press Release today. A copy of the same is enclosed for your kind perusal and record.Source : BSE