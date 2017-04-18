App
Apr 17, 2017 09:54 PM IST

IndusInd Bank's launches IndusForex.com

This is to inform you that the IndusInd Bank has launched IndusForex.com, a one-stop portal for all foreign exchange needs of Indian consumers. With the help of this portal, one can buy multi-currency foreign exchange cards and Bank will issue a Press Release today. A copy of the same is enclosed for your kind perusal and record.

IndusInd Bank's launches IndusForex.com
IndusInd Bank has launched IndusForex.com, a one-stop portal for all foreign exchange needs of Indian consumers. With the help of this portal, one can buy multi-currency foreign exchange cards and reload it anytime, anywhere in 8 different currencies. The portal also gives the freedom to sell the foreign exchange currency after the international trip has been completed. Consumers can also use the portal to send money abroad for purposes such as education and medical requirements.

